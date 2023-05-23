Woman dies after shooting during south Columbia robbery

A woman shot a robbery in south Columbia on Monday afternoon has died.

On Tuesday, Columbia Police identified the victim as Janet Jago, 72, in a Facebook post.

Police are searching for a suspect in the 3000 block of S. Providence Road, according to the post. Officials were asking people to avoid the area around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Columbia police responded to the report of a robbery in progress around 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of E. Tayside Circle, in the Highlands neighborhood, according to a Facebook post from Columbia Police Department.

Police said an adult female was found with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted CPR until medics arrived and transported the woman to a local hospital.

There was no suspect information available to share at the time. Toni Messina, the communications and outreach specialist for the Police Department, said it is "unlikely that there is a danger to the public."

Officers and detectives have asked anyone with any surveillance footage of the area or any information to reach out to the department at 573-884-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-8477.