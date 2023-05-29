Montford Point Marine shares his history and experience with racial segregation

Click here for the original audio.

First Sgt. William “Jack” McDowell, Marine Corps retired, was among the first Black men enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served for 26 years, fought in three different wars, and has been awarded three Purple Heart medals and a Congressional Gold Medal. At 95 years old, he’s helping spread the word that there are thousands of others like him who came up through Camp Montford Point and are eligible for recognition, but the trick is to find them and their families. Sonia Smith Kang was able to advocate for her own grandfather after he passed away. She and McDowell join Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.