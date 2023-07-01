'Wait Wait' for July 1, 2023: With Not My Job guest Aleeza Ben Shalom

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Aleeza Ben Shalom and panelists Brian Babylon, Adam Burke, and Roxanne Roberts. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Woo-hoo! A new coup!; Abs for President; Welcome back buffets!

Panel Questions

A cruise you can use

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about the hottest new club trend, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Jewish Matchmaking's Aleeza Ben Shalom about divorce lawyers

Aleeza Ben Shalom is the star of Netflix's Jewish Matchmaking, where she helps people find love. She's an expert at matrimony, but what does she know about un-matchmakers: divorce lawyers?

Panel Questions

Pizza archeology; Baby talk under the sea; A new trend in wet weddings

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A grey goodbye; A playground's glowing review; Something new for your hot dog

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the RFK Jr., who's the next political figure to go viral.

