Airfares are down significantly, according to latest inflation report

Published July 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT

Domestic airfares were down nearly 19% in June compared to a year ago. It’s a significant drop following years of high prices throughout the pandemic. However, international travel still remains expensive.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Scott Tong to unpack the latest numbers and why some prices are dropping and others are not.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.