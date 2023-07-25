© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Georgia business owners hope for resolution in actors and writers strikes

Published July 25, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT
The Reel Supplies Team in East Point, Georgia. (Courtesy of Matt Davis)
After California and New York, the state of Georgia is a top production hub for TV shows and movies. But with the actors and writers strikes going on, it’s anyone’s guess when filming will resume.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes learns more about how workers are being impacted beyond Hollywood with Kelsey Moore, director of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, a group that represents businesses that support the industry, and Matt Davis, who provides building supplies for sets through his business Reel Supplies in East Point, Georgia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.