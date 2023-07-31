© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri News Network

Driver of boat that crashed into Lake of the Ozarks home charged with 7 felonies

KBIA | By Stephanie Southey, KOMU 8
Published July 31, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT
A California man faces seven felony charges after the boat he was driving crashed into a Lake of the Ozarks home on July 22.

Adam Ramirez, 47, of Huntington Beach, California, is charged with seven counts of boating while intoxicated, resulting in physical injury.

Court documents say Ramirez had a 0.185% blood alcohol concentration following the crash, more than double the legal limit to drive.

Eight people, including Ramirez, were injured. Some of the injuries included a broken leg, broken ankle, broken foot, broken wrist, facial injuries, abrasions, lacerations and bruises, according to court documents. All occupants were transported by emergency services to Lake Regional Hospital.

The crash happened near the 1.3 mile marker of the Osage Arm on the lake around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Ramirez was driving the boat when it ran aground and struck the residence, flipped over and ejected the riders, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Court documents say two of the passengers believed the boat was traveling between 50 and 60 miles per hour, in a 30-miles-per-hour zone. The boat had an insufficient number of life jackets and was not registered, court documents said.

Responding law enforcement asked Ramirez if he had consumed alcohol, in which Ramirez replied "yes." When asked how much he had to drink, he replied, "I couldn't tell you," according to court documents.

Ramirez later said he was drinking champagne and consumed alcohol approximately two hours prior to the crash, court documents said.

The Highway Patrol trooper said he smelled a "strong odor of intoxicants" from Ramirez's breath.

Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of BWI the night of the crash, but was released for medical treatment. Online records show a warrant was issued for Ramirez's arrest on Friday.

The owner of the home was inside sleeping at the time of the crash, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

