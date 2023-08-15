Recall issued for marijuana products sold in Missouri

The Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation – DCR --- has issued a product recall.

The recall Monday is for manufactured products sold to dispensaries and manufacturers by infused product manufacturer Delta Extraction LLC, MAN000022.

According to a press release, the DCR may issue a public notice of recall when a marijuana product presents a potential threat to health and safety. The DCR says no adverse reactions for the product have been reported.

It says the recalled products were not compliantly tracked in the statewide track and trace system to allow the DCR to verify that the products came from marijuana grown in Missouri or that the product passed required testing prior to being sold at dispensaries.

You can see a list of recalled products at cannabis.mo.gov.

Patients and consumers who have purchased a recalled product should stop using it. All unused product should be discarded or returned to the dispensary where purchased. Returned products will not count toward a patient's purchase limit, according to the DCR.

Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing adverse reactions should seek immediate medical attention. You should report any adverse reactions by emailing CannabisComplaints@health.mo.gov.

Copyright 2023 KSMU. To see more, visit KSMU.