Dozens of girls sent home from school after France bans abayas in public school

Controversy erupted in France this week as the government banned abayas in public schools. Dozens of girls were sent home from school on Tuesday because they refused to change out of their abayas, long robe-like garments worn by many Muslim women.

The government announced the ban last month. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest from Eleanor Beardsley, NPR Paris correspondent.

