The fate of the DACA program is once again in peril

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the program was illegal but declined to immediately end it.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen previously ruled that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was unlawful in 2021 and the Biden administration tried to create a new version of the program that would satisfy his concerns.

But Judge Hanen says the program is still illegal, even with the changes.

We hear from Juan Prieto, a DACA recipient and digital communications manager for the Immigrant Legal Resource Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.