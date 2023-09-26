© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The Museum of Failures' explores identity, immigration and keeping family secrets

Published September 26, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT
The cover of "The Museum of Failures." (Courtesy of Algonquin Books)
The cover of "The Museum of Failures." (Courtesy of Algonquin Books)

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Thrity Umrigar, author of the new novel “The Museum of Failures,” which comes out Tuesday. The book centers around Remy, an Indian-American advertising executive, who returns to India to adopt a child and uncovers a wealth of family secrets.

Thrity Umrigar is the author of “The Museum of Failures.” (Laura Watilo Blake)

Book excerpt: ‘The Museum of Failures’

By Thrity Umrigar

Adapted with permission of the publisher from the book “The Museum of Failures,” written by Thrity Umrigar and published by Algonquin Books.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.