On 'Where Are We,' saxophonist Joshua Redman takes listeners on a journey
Each song in the new album “Where Are We” by acclaimed jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman is about a place — from New England to Alabama, from Philadelphia to Phoenix. Redman re-imagines standards, ballads and a Bruce Springsteen rock tune to take listeners on a journey of juxtapositions both celebrating and critiquing the country.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Redman about his new record and his musical journey.
