New arrest in Haitian president assassination case, as UN renews sanctions

A new arrest has been made as a part of the investigation into the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

The suspect, Joseph Felix Badio, had avoided capture for two years and was a former anti-corruption official in the government until just two months before the assassination. His arrest comes while Haiti continues to grapple with ongoing violence and the UN Security Council renews its sanctions against individuals in the country. ‘

The Miami Herald’s Jacqueline Charles joins host Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

