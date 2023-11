We’ve come a long way from the summer of 2022’s inflation rate of 9.1%. It’s now 3.7%. But the Federal Reserve Chair says we should be closer to 2%.

CBS News analyst Jill Schlesinger tells us what is getting in the way of bringing inflation down.

