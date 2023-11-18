Avian influenza impacts 2 commercial poultry operations in Missouri in November – the latest cases

Avian influenza, which infects poultry and waterfowl, has seen a resurgence throughout the United States in the past year and a half. According to the latest data by the U.S Department of Agriculture, between March, 2022 and November 13, 2023, 61.60 million birds were infected with avian influenza nationwide.

The first case in Missouri was confirmed on March 3, 2022. According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the latest cases were detected in two commercial flocks – one in Benton County on November 6 and one in Jasper County on November 14.

Symptoms include decreased drinking and eating, a drop in egg production, a quieter flock and a sudden increase in bird deaths.

Prevention measures for keeping your flock safe include limiting contact with wild birds such as wild waterfowl; restricting visitor access to your flock; and cleaning and disinfecting all equipment, including cages and coops borrowed from another producer, all wheels on vehicles and wagons and trailers that visited an area or farm that has poultry.

