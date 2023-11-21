Ibram X. Kendi's book 'Stamped from the Beginning' adapted as a documentary

Ibram X. Kendi talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the new Netflix documentary “Stamped from the Beginning” based on his National Book Award-winning work. It is about the history of racism, how and why concepts of Blackness and whiteness were invented, and how policies used to divide people led to persistent, false myths and racist ideas that are present today.

