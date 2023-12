The Alliance Defending Freedom is the group that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Now, they’re behind challenges to the use of mifepristone, a commonly used abortion pill.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with David Kirkpatrick, staff writer at the New Yorker, about the group.

