100 days in, the Israel-Hamas war continues to devastate Gaza

The world just marked 100 days since the Israel-Hamas war was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israeli towns, killing more than 1,200 people. Israel’s resulting military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 24,000 people, displaced the vast majority of Gaza’s population, and reduced the besieged enclave to rubble.

