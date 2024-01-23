Discover Nature: Eagle Days

This week on Discover Nature, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites people to discover nature through Eagle Days events and by watching bald eagles around the state.

From December through February, Missouri's winter eagle watching is spectacular. Because of Missouri’s big rivers, many lakes, and abundant wetlands, the Show-Me state is one of the leading lower 48 states for bald eagle viewing. Each fall, thousands of these great birds migrate south from their nesting range in Canada and the Great Lakes states to hunt in Missouri. Eagles take up residence wherever they find open water and plentiful food. More than 2,000 bald eagles are typically reported in Missouri during winter.

Watch for eagles perched in large trees along the water's edge. Early in the morning you can see them flying and fishing. Be sure to dress for winter weather and don't forget cameras and binoculars. In central Missouri, Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area is a prime viewing area for the majestic birds.

MDC is again offering various Eagle Days events around the state. Some will include live eagle programs, exhibits, activities, videos, and guides with spotting scopes. Some require registration. Get more information on MDC Eagle Days events at mdc.mo.gov/events/eagle-days. Learn more about eagles at mdc.mo.gov.