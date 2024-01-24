Moving in with your partner? Ask these money questions first

The new year is often the impetus to make new decisions: buy a car, start a fitness plan, or maybe, move in with your significant other. But if you’re about to try out the latter, Modern Love columnist Anna Sale, also the host of Slate’s “Death, Sex and Money” podcast, says there are some important questions — nearly a dozen of them — to ask before you take the plunge.

She writes about them in her recent article “Ask these 11 Money Questions Before Moving In With Your Partner.” She joins host Robin Young to talk about what you and your partner should discuss as you move to the next stage of your relationship.

