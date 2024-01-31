How schools are using AI technology

The use of artificial intelligence technology in schools is on the rise.

Chalkbeat New York reporter Michael Elsen-Rooney speaks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes about how teachers are utilizing this technology in classrooms.

Then, we hear from two high school seniors about how they think about artificial intelligence when it comes to helping them understand assignments.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

