Live coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Celebrations, from Kansas City Public Radio

Tens of thousands of fans packed Grand Boulevard in Kansas City overnight to secure their spot to see the Chiefs celebrate their third Super Bowl win in five years. Our colleagues at Kansas City Public Radio have been covering the festivities since the early hours - here's where you can follow their live coverage.

Melissa Weekly was among the many braving the cold. She has been a season ticket holder for 10 years. She said it's been a long time coming.

“So it’s great to be down here. I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else in the world right now than right here.”

Weekly and her crew from Grandview and Lone Jack staked out their spots near Union Station at one o’clock this morning.

The Chiefs victory parade started at 11 o’clock and ended with a rally at Union Station.

The two-mile-long parade launched at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard and took about 90 minutes to complete.

Police expected up to a million people to attend.

