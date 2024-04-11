Leaving Gaza is only the first hurdle for one family’s future 

A family of four fled the war in Gaza with the help of the American government. But they were denied entry to the U.S. and are now stranded in Egypt.

Here & Now’s Ahmad Damen speaks with Mona Khateibeltamimi about her family’s journey and her fears for her young daughters’ futures.

Mona Khateibeltamimi’s daughters. (Courtesy of Mona Khateibeltamimi)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.