How Panama and the U.S. are responding to reports of an 'enormous' rise in migrant sexual violence

Aid workers and human rights groups are raising concerns about stories they’re hearing of migrants experiencing more violence and sexual assaults in the Darien Gap.

New York Times Andes bureau chief Julie Turkewitz recently spoke with migrants about their stories as they crossed thedangerous swath of jungle into Panama. Many use the route on their way to the United States.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes has more about what Turkewtiz learned, and how Panama and the U.S. are responding ahead of upcoming elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.