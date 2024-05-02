Arizona lawmakers repeal Civil War-era abortion ban

Arizona’s Senate voted to repeal a controversial Civil War-era law that implemented a near-total abortion ban in the state.

The repeal bill passed on Wednesday afternoon with a vote of 16-14 after two Republicans, Shawnna Bolick and TJ Shope, joined all Senate Democrats in voting in favor of repeal. The two have faced critique from their party for their vote.

The bill is expected to be signed by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday.

Axios Phoenix reporter Jeremy Duda joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to explain the back-and-forth over the law and the fallout for Bolick and Shope.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR