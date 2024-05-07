Discover Nature: Tom Schulte at Runge

This week on Discover Nature, meet Jefferson City artist Tom Schulte at Runge Conservation Nature Center May 4

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to meet artist Tom Schulte at Runge Conservation Nature Center May 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Schulte, the artist behind Runge’s iconic bronze box turtle by the entrance to the nature center, will be available to discuss his artwork, old and new.

His latest project consists of unique copper pieces and oil paint to create intriguing and beautiful landscapes inspired by nature. Pieces from this new project are located at Runge Conservation Nature Center, and the public can view them free of charge throughout the month of May.

This event is open to all ages, and no registration is required. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City. Learn more about MDC’s nature centers at mdc.mo.gov.