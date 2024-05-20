What Iranian president's death means for the country and region

The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash comes as Iran is facing conflict in the region and continuing questions over its nuclear program.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft in Washington and author of several books on Middle East diplomacy.

