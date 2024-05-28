© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Columbia Fire Department announces candidates for next fire chief

KBIA | By Madyson Carruth, KOMU 8
Published May 28, 2024 at 4:50 PM CDT

The Columbia Fire Department has announced its finalists for the city's next fire chief.

The four candidates are John Ambra, Chuck Doss, Jeffrey Heidenreich, and Brian Schaeffer.

John Ambra serves as the current deputy fire chief and has worked for the department since 2004. He has served as a firefighter, fire engineer, fire lieutenant, fire captain, fire battalion chief and fire deputy over the past 20 years.

Chuck Doss has worked as a clinical manager at MU Health Care since 2021. Doss has an intensive history working as battalion chief, assistant to the fire chief, paramedic and firefighter in Boone County.

Jeffrey Heidenreich has worked for CFD since 2008. He has served as a firefighter, engineer, lieutenant, captain, Commission on Fire Accreditation International accreditation manager and assistant fire chief.

Brian Schaeffer served as assistant fire chief and fire chief in Spokane, WA at Spokane Fire Department from 2005 to 2024. Before his time at Spokane Fire Department, he served as the deputy fire chief at Yakima Fire District 12.

The department will hold a meet and greet with the finalists from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at City Hall.
Columbia Fire ChiefColumbia Fire Department
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
