Andrew Bailey beats Will Scharf in GOP primary for Missouri attorney general

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey emerged victorious in the Republican primary Tuesday, cementing his candidacy for his first full term in office in the November election.

His competitor, Will Scharf conceded the race Tuesday evening as preliminary election results came in

The attorney general was locked in a contentious campaign with Scharf, who previously served as former Gov. Eric Greitens' policy director and currently works as a lawyer for former President Donald Trump.

Scharf criticized Bailey’s tenure as attorney general as one filled with legal fights that ended in losses for the Republican party.

Originally appointed by Gov. Mike Parson in 2022 after Eric Schmitt’s election to the U.S. Senate, the primary was Bailey’s first attempt at a full term.

Bailey previously served as the former assistant prosecuting attorney in Warren County and as assistant attorney general under Schmitt. He received endorsements from Parson, Schmitt and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.

From early in his tenure, Bailey made headlines filing lawsuits on national issues on behalf of the state, following in the footsteps of his predecessor. He also attempted to enact rules prohibiting providers from offering gender-affirming treatment to transgender people.

More recently, Bailey worked to halt the release of Christopher Dunn, a man whose murder conviction was overturned. Dunn was released July 30 after Missouri’s Supreme Court lifted an emergency order it issued last week that paused his release.

It is the second time in recent months Bailey blocked the release of an individual whose murder conviction had been overturned by a judge citing evidence that proved “actual innocence.”

While Bailey and Scharf's views on policy are generally similar, Bailey had criticized Scharf as a servant of special interests in Washington, D.C.

“This is home for me, this is where I'm raising my kids, where he showed up here with a bag full of money in order to buy a political office,” Bailey said.

Bailey will face St. Louis-based attorney Elad Gross, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for attorney general, and Libertarian nominee Ryan Munro.

The November general election will mark Bailey’s first for office.