How Tim Walz went from 'Blue Dog Democrat' to progressive champion

The country is learning a lot about Vice President Kamala Harris' choice for running mate this week. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has spent almost two decades in elected office. As Minnesota Public Radio's Clay Masters reports, the governor's record only recently became more progressive.

CLAY MASTERS, BYLINE: On the opening day of this year's Minnesota legislative session, Governor Walz rushed between chambers wielding a spatula and a tray of dessert bars.

TIM WALZ: It's a gesture of friendship to start this session off, so here we go.

MASTERS: The Democratic governor scoops the treats out of the pan and hands them to lawmakers as a sign of bipartisanship.

WALZ: Apple blondies - we're trying something new. They're a little healthier.

MASTERS: Walz started this tradition after he was elected in 2018, when there was split control of the state House here. He had to cut deals between the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democratic-controlled House. His first term as governor was reminiscent of his time in Congress, when he was seen as a moderate. That reputation really changed after he was reelected as governor in 2022, along with full Democratic control of state government. Here he is on election night previewing the kind of legislation that would soon follow.

WALZ: We've chosen to trust women. We've chosen to invest in our children.

WALZ: We've chosen to address climate change. And we've made it loud and clear - as long as this administration is in this office, this is a union state.

MASTERS: When he was in Congress, Walz had an A rating from the NRA. He was later downgraded to an F for supporting firearm restrictions. As governor, he enacted many progressive policies without much support from Republicans, expanding free meals to school children, requiring all Minnesota power plants to use 100% climate-friendly energy by 2040 and codifying the right to abortion in the state. He was asked by NPR News at the end of the 2023 legislative session if he's changed.

WALZ: Oh, I suppose we all change a little bit. But I don't find restricting abortion to be a moderate position. Would me being moderate gone to eight weeks or something? You know, what would that have been? Some of these things are just such core values.

BRAD FINSTAD: I would say the only thing that is conservative left about Tim Walz is his haircut.

MASTERS: That's Republican Congressman Brad Finstad, who now represents the rural district Walz did when he was in Congress. Finstad says he hears a lot of regret from voters who supported Walz in the past.

FINSTAD: Boy, buyer's remorse - we regret ever doing that 'cause he is a much different governor than he was a congressman. So he has definitely changed over the years.

MASTERS: Finstad was speaking at Farmfest, a trade show in southern Minnesota, on the day it was announced that Vice President Harris had tapped Governor Walz to be her running mate. Ken Ebnet, who works in manufacturing, was there, and he objects to all the spending that Walz ushered in.

KEN EBNET: I mean, when we had all that money, surplus of money the other year, he could have gave that back to the people. That's what he should have did, and he didn't do that. We got just the crumbs.

MASTERS: Farmer Dan Lundell says he's excited to see how Walz could influence national policy as vice president.

DAN LUNDELL: I think it's very important on a national level to feed all children in schools. And local foods - that supports farmers, all levels of farmers.

MASTERS: Former North Dakota Democratic U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp works the crowd at Farmfest on Walz's behalf. She says the policies supported by Walz transcend political labels and get back to the origins of her party.

HEIDI HEITKAMP: I think that you can call him progressive, but at the end of the day, what these are is - to me, they're an expression of where we started out as a party in the New Deal.

MASTERS: Democrats hope Walz's moderate political beginnings tied with his more recent liberal turn helps them take swing states like nearby Wisconsin and Michigan, states that could be essential for the ticket to win in November.

For NPR News, I'm Clay Masters in St. Paul.

