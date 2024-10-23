Missing Fort Leonard Wood soldier found dead

The U.S. Army’s Fort Leonard Wood training installation in Southwest, Missouri has announced that a soldier missing since at least Monday, October 21, has been

found dead.

Sgt. Sarah Roque was 23. She enlisted in 2020 and served as a K-9 handler in the 5th Engineer Battalion. Fort Leonard Wood declared Roque missing Monday and asked for the public’s help. Tuesday the base announced she had been found deceased.

Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs is providing no additional details at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

It is the second death at the Army base in 2024. Cpl. Robert Wilson III, also 23, was found dead from a gunshot wound on the base in July.