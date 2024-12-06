"Jolene" by Dolly Parton and Beyoncé

The term "girl code" wasn't around when Dolly Parton released "Jolene" in 1973, but if the phrase were ever looking for a theme song, it definitely has one in this iconic classic. "Jolene" tells the story of Parton's appeal to a beautiful, auburn-haired bank teller who seems willing and able to win the heart of Parton's husband. Parton's appeal to Jolene is a simple one: "Please don't take him just because you can."

This fourth season of Cover Story is kicking off with a look at "Jolene," a song that has easily become a karaoke belter — and not just for country music fans. Beyoncé released her own version of the song earlier this year on her album "Cowboy Carter." Those are the two versions Stephanie Shonekan discusses with Susan Rivera, the dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at the University of Maryland.

Beyoncé's version of “Jolene” is a true re-imagining. Instead of begging Jolene to step back, Beyoncé makes demands. But does that make Dolly Parton's appeal any less powerful? Shonekan and Rivera dive into the complexities of the artists' approach to the song and how it's musicality — and message — are a little different five decades apart.

"This concept of not mistaking kindness for weakness is something that is really real to me, because as I've gone through my career and became a leader and in higher education, too, it's the same sort of issue. Like, don't, don't mistake it, right? I'm a pretty nice person, but that's not the same as being weak, right?" - Susan Rivera

