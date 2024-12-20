Jackson County judge halts Missouri’s near total ban on abortion

Abortions in Missouri are set to resume in Planned Parenthood locations across the state after a Jackson County judge granted a preliminary injunction striking down the state’s near-total abortion ban.

Even though Missourians passed a constitutional amendment on Nov. 5 enshrining the right to abortion up until fetal viability, the ban is still on the books along with several other regulations on the procedure and providers.

In a lawsuit filed shortly after Amendment 3 passed, Planned Parenthood asked the Jackson County Circuit Court to block these “targeted regulation of abortion providers,” or TRAP laws, in time for the amendment to go into effect Dec. 6.

Lawyers representing Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office argued that the request for this injunction was unprecedented and that other restrictions should be kept in place to protect the right to childbirth. Attorneys representing Planned Parenthood argued these laws discriminate against and limit abortion services and are thus invalid under the amendment.

Amendment 3 won approval in November with 51.7% of nearly 3 million votes cast.

In a ruling issued late Friday, Jackson County Circuit Judge Jerri Zhang temporarily blocked several of these TRAP laws, including the requirement that patients wait 72 hours between initial consultation and the procedure and the near-total abortion ban.

“The Court finds the plain language of (the ban) is directly at odds with Amendment 3,” Zhang said in the ruling. “The statute is therefore presumptively invalid.”

This means that, at least for now, some of the state’s strictest abortion regulations are unenforceable.

Zhang, a 2021 appointee of Republican Gov. Mike Parson, did agree with state attorneys on some abortion laws Planned Parenthood sought to block. She declined to block facility licensing requirements, a requirement that the same physician who initially sees a patient also be the one to perform the procedure, and a requirement that only physicians, not physicians assistants or advanced practice registered nurses, perform abortions.

She also upheld a requirement that patients must see a doctor for an in-person appointment to confirm gestational age before prescribing pills used in medication abortions

Zhang denied the state’s motion to dismiss the case.

In the ruling, Zhang said the parties are to meet at a date and time to be determined to conference on the next steps in the lawsuit. Following the injunction hearing earlier this month, attorneys for Bailey's office said they plan to appeal any unfavorable decisions.

Planned Parenthood leaders did not immediately say when abortion will resume but have previously stated they are prepared to provide abortions in Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis the following day after an injunction.

In addition to blocking the state’s trigger ban on abortions, which went into effect in June 2022 after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and the 72-hour waiting period, Zhang blocked several additional abortion regulations, including:



A requirement that abortion clinics be located within 30 miles of a hospital where the clinic’s doctors have admitting privileges

Missouri’s medication abortion complication plan requirement

A requirement that all tissue removed during an abortion be submitted to a pathologist

A ban on the delivery of medication abortion by telemedicine

Abortion-specific informed consent laws

And abortion-specific informed consent laws

In blocking the abortion-specific informed consent laws, Zhang said “general laws of informed consent for any medical treatment and procedure are sufficient.”