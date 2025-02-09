A program in Chicago lends rare musical instruments to young, gifted musicians

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

A final note or notes this hour.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOSHUA BROWN PERFORMANCE OF BACH'S "PARTITA NO. 1 IN B MINOR")

RASCOE: This is Bach's "Partita No. 1 In B Minor"...

(SOUNDBITE OF JOSHUA BROWN PERFORMANCE OF BACH'S "PARTITA NO. 1 IN B MINOR")

RASCOE: ...One of violinist Joshua Brown's favorite pieces of music. And as you can hear, he plays it very well.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOSHUA BROWN'S PERFORMANCE OF BACH'S "PARTITA NO. 1 IN B MINOR")

JOSHUA BROWN: I've been playing since I was 2 years old, and now I play for my career.

RASCOE: A career that's blossomed, in part due to a renowned type of violin coveted for its sound.

BROWN: A kind of sound they produce that is not matched by any other kind of instrument - it's maybe a certain depth or sparkle or sweetness to the sound.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOSHUA BROWN PERFORMANCE OF BACH'S "PARTITA NO. 1 IN B MINOR")

RASCOE: When Joshua Brown was 16, he got the opportunity to take home a Stradivarius. Stradivari were made in the 17th and 18th centuries in Cremona, Italy. Let me give you an idea of how valuable they are - $11.2 million. That's how much one went for at auction last week. And over the centuries, there's no telling who might have held these instruments.

BROWN: I'd like to think that all the people who have played it throughout the years contribute in a way.

RASCOE: Now 25, Brown says the time playing a Stradivarius changed him and his approach to making music. And it would've been impossible without some crucial help.

PAIGE BEN-DASHAN: My name is Paige Ben-Dashan, and I'm the executive director of the Stradivari Society of Chicago.

GABRIEL BEN-DASHAN: I'm Gabriel Ben-Dashan and, jointly with Paige, owner and sponsor of the Stradivari Society.

RASCOE: The Ben-Dashans match private owners of Stradivari and other 17th- and 18th-century violins to musicians who show great promise, like Joshua Brown, Midori Goto and Sarah Chang.

P BEN-DASHAN: These are not short-term loans. These are loans that go on for years.

RASCOE: The Stradivari Society was started in the 1980s and now has more than 40 instruments in its program.

P BEN-DASHAN: The instrument becomes an extension of their soul.

RASCOE: And that connection extends through both time and space. As Joshua Brown says, not only does he get to feel connected to the violinists who played before him, but he gets to connect all of them and himself to his audience.

BROWN: Maybe someone will come to me after a concert and say, I cried during the concert. I think to have a form of art that can provoke such a strong reaction is really important.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOSHUA BROWN PERFORMANCE OF BACH'S "PARTITA NO. 1 IN B MINOR")

RASCOE: And for Paige and Gabriel Ben-Dashan of the Stradivari Society, that's music to their ears, too.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOSHUA BROWN PERFORMANCE OF BACH'S "PARTITA NO. 1 IN B MINOR") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

