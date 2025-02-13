© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boone Health closing bariatric clinic, consolidating convenient care operations

KBIA | By Steve Lambson
Published February 13, 2025 at 8:33 AM CST
The Boone Health Nifong Medical Plaza Building is pictured on a sunny day. There is a tree in front of the building, and several signs that say "Boone Health Nifong Medical Plaza"
Anna Spidel
/
KBIA
Boone Health's Nifong Medical Plaza building (pictured above) is an outpatient primary care branch of Boone Health located at the corner of Nifong Blvd. and Forum Blvd. in South Columbia. Boone Health said closing their bariatric clinic will allow them to focus on services like this that are in higher demand.

Boone Health will close its bariatric clinic due to a reduced demand for services, and will reallocate those services, a spokesperson confirmed to KOMU 8 on Wednesday.

In an email to KOMU 8, spokesperson Christian Basi said Boone Health is working to expand higher-demand areas of health care, including cardiology, general surgery, maternal health and primary care.

Basi did say some positions will be impacted by the bariatric clinic closure, but that Boone Health is working with those employees to hopefully reposition them within the system.

As an additional part of the restructuring, Basi said Boone Health is consolidating convenient care operations to a single location at the Parkade Center on Business Loop 70. Moving providers and staff to the Business Loop location will allow for expanded hours.

At the same time, what was the convenient care location on Nifong Boulevard will now focus on primary care operations, Basi said. He added that newly hired providers for the Nifong location should help reduce wait times for patients.
Tags
boone hospitalHealth care systemcolumbia clinic
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content