Boone Health closing bariatric clinic, consolidating convenient care operations

Boone Health will close its bariatric clinic due to a reduced demand for services, and will reallocate those services, a spokesperson confirmed to KOMU 8 on Wednesday.

In an email to KOMU 8, spokesperson Christian Basi said Boone Health is working to expand higher-demand areas of health care, including cardiology, general surgery, maternal health and primary care.

Basi did say some positions will be impacted by the bariatric clinic closure, but that Boone Health is working with those employees to hopefully reposition them within the system.

As an additional part of the restructuring, Basi said Boone Health is consolidating convenient care operations to a single location at the Parkade Center on Business Loop 70. Moving providers and staff to the Business Loop location will allow for expanded hours.

At the same time, what was the convenient care location on Nifong Boulevard will now focus on primary care operations, Basi said. He added that newly hired providers for the Nifong location should help reduce wait times for patients.