For Valentine's weekend, theater rom-com antics arrive in Fulton

In time for Valentine's weekend, Fulton's Brick District Playhouse and Columbia's Maplewood Barn Community Theatre are bringing the mishaps and mistaken identities of the classic play 'The Importance of Being Earnest' to downtown Fulton. The production is directed by Morgan Dennehy, the president of Maplewood Barn Community Theatre.

Talking with KBIA's Ella Holt, Dennehy said while she's directed several Maplewood Barn productions, including another production of 'The Importance of Being Earnest,' this is the first time she's come inside and helmed a production in an indoor theater - Maplewood Barn productions take place outside, in Columbia's Nifong Park.

Dennehy is also the district manager for Junior Achievement in central Missouri, and has been involved with Maplewood Barn Community Theatre for over a decade.

Here's an excerpt from the conversation between Morgan Dennehy and KBIA's Ella Holt.

'The Importance of Being Earnest' opens tonight, Friday, Feb. 14, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 16th. The performance run includes cocktail hours, a dinner theater on Friday, which according to the theater's Facebook page is sold out, and a high tea before Sunday's matinee.

