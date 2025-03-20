Local Catholic Charities resettlement program to close after 14 years

The Central and Northern Missouri chapter of Catholic Charities will end its resettlement program March 31.

In an email to supporters, Executive Director Litz Main said the nonprofit had to end the program due to the lack of federal funding.

“We deeply appreciate your partnership and shared commitment to serving those in need,” Main said in the email. “As we navigate this transition, we welcome opportunities to collaborate in new ways to continue supporting refugee families in our region.”

The cuts come from a federal level, after President Donald Trump suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and halted all funding for agencies that support refugees. Although the executive order was blocked by a federal judge in February, local resettlement programs still face a lack of federal funds. There is no indication when the program will resume, and the case is expected to face an appeal from the Trump administration.

Catholic Charities has provided food assistance, disaster relief and family services for refugees for 14 years through the program. The program stopped accepting new refugees earlier this year because of uncertainty about the future, according to an emailed statement. The organization has worked with partner agencies to have those groups take over providing support to refugees. That transition will be complete by March 31, according to the statement.

“We are proud to have welcomed and walked alongside so many who now call Missouri home, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting these families through our partner agencies,” Main said in the statement Wednesday. She was not available for additional questions.

Catholic Charities said in the statement it will continue to focus on its mission to support those in need in the Diocese of Jefferson City.

City of Refuge, a refugee-focused nonprofit in Columbia, said in an email to its supporters Tuesday that one of the largest federal grants it receives will no longer be given to nonprofits. The funding will end Sept. 30. City of Refuge was not available for comment.