Supreme Court says Trump officials should help return wrongly deported Maryland man

The Supreme Court has ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return to the United States of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was mistakenly taken to El Salvador and remains in custody there.

The decision on Thursday was a rare win for those challenging the administration's deportation orders, but the court sent the case back to the district court judge to clarify one aspect of her decision "with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

NPR legal affairs intern Christina Gatti contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 NPR