© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court says Trump officials should help return wrongly deported Maryland man

By Nina Totenberg
Published April 10, 2025 at 6:15 PM CDT
The wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Jennifer Vasquez Sura (center), listens during a news conference to discuss his husband's arrest and deportation on Capitol Hill on April 9.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
The wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Jennifer Vasquez Sura (center), listens during a news conference to discuss his husband's arrest and deportation on Capitol Hill on April 9.

The Supreme Court has ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return to the United States of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was mistakenly taken to El Salvador and remains in custody there.

The decision on Thursday was a rare win for those challenging the administration's deportation orders, but the court sent the case back to the district court judge to clarify one aspect of her decision "with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

NPR legal affairs intern Christina Gatti contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Nina Totenberg