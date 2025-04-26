Trump meets Zelenskyy during visit to Pope Francis' funeral

Updated April 26, 2025 at 11:41 AM ET

VATICAN CITY — President Trump met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican Saturday morning, right before attending Pope Francis' funeral.

Trump has been working to broker peace talks to try to end Russia's war in Ukraine. His last meeting with Zelenskyy in February abruptly ended after they argued in front of television cameras and Trump criticized Zelenskyy for being ungrateful for U.S. aid. The leaders later spoke by phone in March.

Photos released by the Ukrainian government on Saturday showed the leaders in a private one-on-one discussion, as well as speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who have been leading European efforts on a peace agreement.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office / AP / AP Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and President Trump, talk as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican.

"Good meeting," Zelenskyy said in a social media post. "Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out."

White House communications director Steven Cheung told reporters that Trump and Zelenskyy "had a very productive discussion" and said more details about the meeting would follow.

Trump and Zelenskyy's meeting comes a day after U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Trump aide Keith Kellogg also met this week with Ukrainian and European officials in London.

Late Friday, Trump expressed optimism on social media, saying most major issues had been agreed to and that "the two sides should now meet, at very high levels" to finish a deal.

Trump officials have presented Ukraine and Russia with options for a peace deal. They have not been made public, but Zelenskyy has said one of the ideas — ceding Crimea to Russia — was "against our constitution."

Trump had expressed frustration with Zelenskyy for those comments, saying that Crimea had been effectively lost long ago and should not be the deal-breaker. He also said he was "not happy" about Russian strikes on Kyiv this week.

He repeated his concerns about the timing of Putin's strikes on social media on Saturday. "It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through "Banking" or "Secondary Sanctions?" Trump said in his post.

