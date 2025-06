/ Promotional art for the Nintendo Switch 2. (Courtesy of Nintendo)

Video game fans across the country lined up for hours for the chance to buy Nintendo’s newest console — the Switch 2. Nintendo expects to sell 15 million units this fiscal year, even as U.S. tariff threats have stressed the gaming industry.

Here & Now‘s James Perkins Mastromarino joins us.

