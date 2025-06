/ Dan and Mac Reynolds, the brothers behind the band Imagine Dragons and co-founders at Night Street Games. (Courtesy of Night Street Games)

Dan and Mac Reynolds grew up playing sprawling games of capture the flag with fellow Boy Scouts. Years after topping the charts with their band Imagine Dragons, the brothers are producing a cartoony and competitive video game inspired by those memories.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR