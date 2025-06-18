Boone County launches new Interactive Roads Dashboard

Boone County has launched an interactive road dashboard that will allow users to explore road surface types, road ownership and maintenance responsibility, average daily traffic, snow routes and current road closures.

Greg Edington, the director of the Boone County Road and Bridge Department, says the new dashboard works much smoother than the previous one. They put all of the maps on one page, rather than throughout the county's website.

“It includes the county as a whole, as far as information on roads,” said Edington. “Before, it was just fragmented pieces out there; all we had was a map our own road and people couldn’t tell who maintained what road.”

The goal of this webpage is to enhance transparency, provide up-to-date information about county roads and allow users to report non-emergency road and storm drainage issues. The webpage also houses information about snow routes.

According to Boone County officials, the website's information is updated hourly.

While this website is for all of Boone County, there is no information on the map about the city of Columbia. The City of Columbia’s road information can be found on MoDOT’s Traveler Information website.

Matthew Smith is the Geographic Information System manager for the Boone County government.

“We administer, you know, roads within the county, outside of the Columbia municipal boundary,” Smith said.

After a report is filed on the dashboard, Boone County officials will receive an email and, depending on the priority, will aim to get to the issue within 24 hours. Issues might include potholes, street failures and broken or missing street signs. The user who filed the report can request a callback to receive updates on their report, or can call the county if their issue has not been resolved.