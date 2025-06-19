Deadly listeria outbreak leads to recall of ready-to-eat fettuccine Alfredo meals

Some ready-to-eat chicken fettuccine Alfredo meals sold at Kroger and Walmart are being voluntarily recalled following a nationwide listeria outbreak linked to 17 illnesses and three deaths as well as one fetal loss.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said it is investigating the outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes, which they say has been traced to products made by FreshRealm, Inc. under the Home Chef brand at Kroger and the Marketside brand at Walmart.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers," the agency said in a statement . "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

FreshRealm initiated a voluntary recall "out of an abundance of caution," the company said in a statement, adding, "The company has not received any direct reports of illness associated with the product."

"FreshRealm remains committed to the highest standards of food safety," the statement said.

The Food and Drug Administration reports that as of June 18, people in 13 states have reported becoming ill after eating precooked meals. "Of the 17 cases under investigation, 16 were hospitalized and there are 3 deaths attributed to listeriosis. There is one pregnancy associated illness in a mother that resulted in a fetal loss," the FDA said.

According to the FSIS, the current strain was initially identified in sick people on dates ranging from August 2024-May 2025. That same outbreak strain was discovered in a FreshRealm facility during routine testing of its chicken fettuccine alfredo. The lot of meals including the tested sample was held, destroyed and never entered commerce.

Subsequent investigations at the facility did not uncover the source of the contamination and FSIS said it is still investigating whether a specific ingredient in the meals is the source of the outbreak.

In the meantime, they caution consumers to beware of the following products:

32.8-oz. tray packages containing "MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese" with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior.

12.3 oz. tray packages containing "MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese" with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior.

12.5 oz. tray packages containing "HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese" with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior.

The FSIS warns that consuming food contaminated with listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Sometimes those symptoms can be preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal issues. It is most dangerous in pregnant women, as the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. It can also cause fatal infections in older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

