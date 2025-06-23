© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Beef prices at an all-time high as U.S. cattle numbers decrease

KBIA | By Anna Pope, Harvest Public Media
Published June 23, 2025 at 7:53 AM CDT
The bottom foreground of the image shows close up detail of a grass pasture, the condensation on the blades of green grass is visible. Approximately five black-haired beef calves stand alert in the pasture in the image background.
Photo courtesy of Megan Richner
After drought, U.S. cattle stock is struggling to rebuild.

Consistent drought has prevented the national cattle herd from rebuilding, leading to the lowest cattle inventory in decades.

Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist, says less supply and strong consumer demand has caused the price hike… and now a drop in production has made supplies tighter, pushing prices up even more.

Peel says it will take a while for the national cattle herd to grow.

“If you're not familiar with the beef industry, you don't turn this thing around rapidly. Just the nature of cattle production is a slow process," Peel said.

Aside from uncertainty around tariffs, Peel says he expects those prices to stay high simply because there will be less beef.
beef pricesdroughtcattle
Harvest Public Media
Global demand for food and fuel is rising, and the push and pull for resources has serious ramifications for our country’s economic recovery and prosperity. Today’s emerging agenda for agriculture is headlined by energy and climate change, food safety, biofuels, animal production and welfare, human health, water quality, and local food systems. By examining these local, regional and national issues and their implications, Harvest Public Media seeks to create a rich multimedia resource devoted to food, fuel and field.
See stories by Harvest Public Media
