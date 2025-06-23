How America reached an immigration crisis point

As the Trump administration continues its efforts to curb migration and faces criticism for some of the tactics employed to do that, host Asma Khalid speaks to New Yorker staff writer Jonathan Blitzer, who covers immigration. He is the author of the book “Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis,” which explores America’s recent history of immigration and how policies of the last century led to this crisis moment.

