/ A southbound orca surfaces off of Point Loma Monday Jan. 29, 2024, in San Diego. (Denis Poroy/AP)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with orca expert Michael Weiss about his research on how orcas in the Salish Sea use kelp to groom and bond with each other, a behavior he’s never seen before.

