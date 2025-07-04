Hosting a summer get-together? Take these entertaining tips

/ Summer favorite from chef Kathy Gunst. (Kathy Gunst/Here & Now)

It’s the start of a holiday weekend. What you want to do most is kick back, relax, see some friends and enjoy summer. But you don’t want to cook and invite people over because it all totally stresses you out. Sound familiar?

OK, stop. Let’s be honest. You can do this. You really can. I’m going to take you through some basics of easy summer entertaining and help you get into the right mindset to stop all the worry.

Stress is a curse. I even wrote a book on this very subject. Many thought the title was a joke, but I meant it wholeheartedly. “Relax, Company’s Coming!“ is a book filled with tips and recipes that help you remember what it feels like to entertain without stress.

Let’s go through some of the most common stressors, point by point.

‘I’m not a great cook!’

OK, no problem. You don’t have to razzle-dazzle everyone. What you need to do is pick a truly simple menu where most (if not all) of the work is done ahead of time. Everyone wants to hang out, share some food and something cold to drink. No one is looking for a five-star restaurant experience. Turn on the grill. Make a salad. Buy some perfectly fresh, luscious berries and serve them with whipped cream or crème fraiche. No complicated dishes!

Remember, simple is best.

Entertaining is about people sitting around a table sharing food and drink. It’s one of the most straightforward things possible; don’t overthink. Yes, I know I’m a professional who develops recipes and writes cookbooks and teaches cooking and food writing, but what I’ve learned is simple is best. The best gatherings are the ones where the cook is present with their guests rather than fretting about in the kitchen sweating about presenting the “perfect meal.” Perfect is not your friend. It has no place in your kitchen. Go for fun.

‘I’m always so busy in the kitchen, I don’t have time to hang out with my friends when they get here.’

Great observation. The reason you want to choose a menu that is made (and prepped) ahead of time is so you can be present when your guests arrive.

‘I feel like my house is a mess and I don’t have time to clean everything.’

Breathe. Now breathe again. You don’t have to have a spotless house. Clean off the table. Or pull a table or blanket outdoors and spread a tablecloth. Use mismatched real napkins. Use whatever plates you like. Use (recyclable) paper products if it feels easier. Again, simplicity is the key. Forget about perfectionism. The reason all those food magazines make everything look so good (and let’s not even get started on Martha and Ina’s tables on their TV shows) is because they have a staff of many. You do not need to have a staff to make a nice table and a nice meal.

Ask for help. There’s no shame!

Back to my previous point. You don’t have a staff at your disposal. So when you call a good friend and invite them over and they reply, ‘Can I bring something?,’ don’t hesitate to say, “Yes, please!” If they’re not a cook, ask them to bring a bottle of wine, lemonade, or a good crusty bread from a local bakery. If they love baking, ask for dessert. If they have a garden or live near a wonderful farmer’s market, ask for a salad or side dish. Or simply ask for a hand once everyone arrives and has a cold drink. Put everyone to work, whether it’s snipping the ends off green beans, stringing peas, or chopping tomatoes for the salsa or watching over the grill. A fun, relaxed group party is one where everyone feels part of things.

‘I don’t have time to go to a million specialty shops.’

Shop somewhere that inspires you. This time of year, I rely heavily on farmers’ markets and local farm stands for the best, freshest produce and fruit. If you see something that inspires you, you will be excited to cook it.

Summer is the easiest season.

Summer menus are, quite honestly, the easiest to put together. These summer months, we are gifted with locally grown fruit, vegetables, berries, and edible flowers. Rely on a few good seasonal ingredients to make your meal special. Even if you’re grilling burgers and sausages, you can have the best tomatoes to slice and serve, beautiful farm-fresh onions to grill, or make a simple potato salad with the season’s first new potatoes. For dessert, serve fresh fruit cobbler or citrus and berry pie.

