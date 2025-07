/ A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, May 18, 2023. (LM Otero/AP)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the fertility rate in the U.S. is about 1.6 births per woman. Around the world, people are having smaller families, and some countries are trying to reverse that with mixed success.

NPR’s Sarah McCammon and Brian Mann have been digging into birth rate trends and what they mean and join host Scott Tong to share their findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR