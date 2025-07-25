Columbia emergency services respond to heat-related illnesses

Emergency services in Columbia say they have responded to heat-related calls this week as the area has seen heat indexes in the triple digits.

An emergency physician with MU Health Care said patients with conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and who take certain medications tend to come to the hospital more often when temperatures are higher.

Dr. Christopher Sampson said the best ways to avoid heat-related illnesses are



Stay hydrated, even if you don't feel thirsty.

Take breaks if you're working outside.

Get into a cool area, like a vehicle or indoors, if you feel heat-related symptoms

Do work outside during the early morning hours before temperatures start to climb.

Columbia Fire Department spokesperson Katherine Rodriguez said to call 911 if someone is experiencing these heat-related symptoms:



Confusion

Stops sweating

Rapid heartbeat

Temperature over 103 degrees Fahrenheit

Loss of consciousness

The Fire Department also said checking on neighbors, especially older adults or people without air conditioning, can make a big difference.

"Extreme heat plays a role in nearly every type of call we respond to," Rodriguez said. "Whether it's a medical emergency, structure fire or a prolonged outdoor response. It puts extra physical stress on both patients and first responders."