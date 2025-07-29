Here are the 13 books that made the Booker Prize longlist

An epic fable about two young Indian writers. A dark comedy about a loner who gets a job as a chauffeur for the mega-rich. A book about a Ukrainian ecologist studying snails that turns into a metafictional novel about a writer working on a book about a Ukrainian ecologist studying snails at the onset of the ongoing war.

This year's list of nominees for the prestigious Booker Prize is a varied lot in terms of style, scope, length and subject matter. But they "are all alive with great characters and narrative surprises," Roddy Doyle, the 2025 Booker Prize chair of judges, said in a statement.

Authors up for this year's award include Susan Choi for Flashlight, Maria Reva for Endling and Katie Kitamura for Audition. The full list is below.

The Booker Prize is a prestigious award given to fiction written in English and published in the U.K. and Ireland. Previous winners include Samantha Harvey, George Saunders and Marlon James. The winner receives £50,000 (about $66,000). The winner will be announced on Nov. 10 at a livestreamed ceremony in London.

Here's the full list:

Love Forms by Claire Adam



by Claire Adam The South by Tash Aw



by Tash Aw Universality by Natasha Brown



by Natasha Brown One Boat by Jonathan Buckley



by Jonathan Buckley Flashlight by Susan Choi



by Susan Choi The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai



by Kiran Desai Audition by Katie Kitamura



by Katie Kitamura The Rest of Our Lives by Ben Markovits



by Ben Markovits The Land in Winter by Andrew Miller



by Andrew Miller Endling by Maria Reva



by Maria Reva Flesh by David Szalay



by David Szalay Seascraper by Benjamin Wood



by Benjamin Wood Misinterpretation by Ledia Xhoga

Copyright 2025 NPR