All Missouri metro areas saw unemployment increases in June

All eight of Missouri’s metropolitan areas experienced higher unemployment rates in June than a month before, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that is not seasonally adjusted.

In comparison to a year earlier, the jobless rate also increased in all of those metro areas.

St. Joseph had the highest unemployment rate among all of the state’s metro areas in June, rising to 4.5% from 4% in May. The city’s unemployment rate was 4.2% a year before.

Columbia saw the highest monthly increase in its unemployment rate, which was 4.2% in June, up 0.7 percentage points from 3.5% in May.

Jefferson City had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.7% in June.

Springfield and Kansas City had the same jobless rate in June at 4.2%, increasing from 3.7% and 3.8%, respectively, in May.

The statewide unemployment rate before seasonal adjustment in June was 4.4%, rising from 3.9% in May. The unemployment rate was 3.8% in June 2024.

Missouri's total civilian labor force in June was 3.2 million, with about 140,946 unemployed.

